Monday 21 February 2022 - 02:14

President: Serbia after Enhanced Trade Ties with Iran

Story Code : 980020
President: Serbia after Enhanced Trade Ties with Iran
“Belgrade is after enhancing the level of commercial and business ties and establishing strong political and strategic relations [with Tehran],” Vučić said on Saturday.

He hailed the Islamic Republic for the “invariably independent positions” that it has adopted over time, saying this could serve as a basis for close bilateral cooperation between the two sides concerning international issues.

Vučić named agriculture, food industry, manufacturing, building, mining, energy, information technology, education, culture, and sports as major areas that yield “great opportunity” for bilateral cooperation.

Rayeesi, for his part, said the Islamic Republic was determined to expand and strengthen its political, commercial, and economic relations with Serbia in line with the two nations’ interests.

He further stressed that there existed manifold and expansive opportunities and capacities for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

“Expansion of joint cooperation, especially in the economic and commercial areas, bears mutual interests for the two sides that should be identified and activated,” the Iranian president concluded.

During the phone talks, the two sides discussed bilateral relations as well as major international developments.

Iran and Serbia in April signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand bilateral ties and hold consultations on regional and international issues.

Iran and Serbia would expand cordial relations based on the principles of equality, sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual respect and common interests, part of the MoU read.

It also stressed the importance of holding periodic meetings and consultations between the two countries on bilateral, regional and international issues.

Tehran and Belgrade also agreed to make joint efforts to solve regional and global crises through political and diplomatic ways.
