0
Monday 21 February 2022 - 08:14

UN Slams Forced Expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah as Violation of International Law

Story Code : 980084
UN Slams Forced Expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah as Violation of International Law
Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, made the remarks at a weekly news conference at the UN headquarters in New York on Sunday, after a UN delegation visited the occupied Palestinian territories, where they met a Palestinian family facing imminent eviction in Sheikh Jarrah.

"Representatives of the United Nations, which are responsible for humanitarian measures, visited the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah," Dujarric said.

He added that a number of UN and its affiliated agencies’ representatives met with a Palestinian family, who have been living in their home for 70 years in Sheikh Jarrah, and are now facing the risk of displacement.

The Palestinian family includes six children and an elderly woman and is one of 218 Palestinian families, comprising 970 individuals, who live in the neighborhoods of East al-Quds, including Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan.

Dujarric said the UN has repeatedly called for an end to the forced eviction and demolition of homes in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds.

The UN official further underscored that in line with the international humanitarian law, ‘Israeli’ forces are prohibited from forcibly deporting protected persons, regardless of the motive behind such deportation. Dujarric further called on the ‘Israeli’ authorities to "adopt the necessary steps to protect civilians, including Palestinian refugees."

Sheikh Jarrah has been a flashpoint witnessing crackdowns by ‘Israeli’ occupation regime forces on Palestinians protesting against the threatened expulsion of dozens of Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Zionist settlers.

Since the ‘Israeli’ regime seized East al-Quds in a 1967 war, Zionist settler organizations have claimed ownership of Palestinian land in Sheikh Jarrah and filed multiple lawsuits to evict Palestinians from the area.

Much of the international community considers the ‘Israeli’ settlement structures illegal under international law due to their construction on occupied territory.

The looming Sheikh Jarrah expulsions have also drawn international attention and sparked global outrage. The forced evictions are widely seen as part of the Tel Aviv regime’s attempts to change the demographic character of the occupied territories.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Slams Forced Expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah as Violation of International Law
UN Slams Forced Expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah as Violation of International Law
Report: US Preparing Sanctions Would Target Russian Banks
Report: US Preparing Sanctions Would Target Russian Banks
21 February 2022
China to Take Measures against US over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan: Foreign Ministry
China to Take Measures against US over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan: Foreign Ministry
21 February 2022
‘Important Opportunity’: Myanmar Rohingya Genocide Case to Resume
‘Important Opportunity’: Myanmar Rohingya Genocide Case to Resume
21 February 2022
US Man Charged with Torturing Worker in Iraqi Kurdistan, Trafficking Arms
US Man Charged with Torturing Worker in Iraqi Kurdistan, Trafficking Arms
20 February 2022
Ukrainian Troops Continue to Shell Donetsk Outskirts
Ukrainian Troops Continue to Shell Donetsk Outskirts
20 February 2022
Hezbollah Says Will Emerge Victorious from Any War, Will Defeat Any Challenger
Hezbollah Says Will Emerge Victorious from Any War, Will Defeat Any Challenger
20 February 2022
US Has ‘Very Concrete Ideas’ on European Security: Blinken
US Has ‘Very Concrete Ideas’ on European Security: Blinken
20 February 2022
5 US Sailors Facing Charges over Leaked F-35 Crash Video
5 US Sailors Facing Charges over Leaked F-35 Crash Video
19 February 2022
Two Explosions Reported in Eastern Ukraine
Two Explosions Reported in Eastern Ukraine
19 February 2022
Islamic Resistance Sends “Hassan” Drone into Occupied Palestine, Mission Accomplished: Statement
Islamic Resistance Sends “Hassan” Drone into Occupied Palestine, Mission Accomplished: Statement
18 February 2022
Russia Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of US Occupation Forces in Syria
Russia Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of US Occupation Forces in Syria
19 February 2022
Russia To US: End The Hysteria
Russia To US: End The Hysteria
18 February 2022