Monday 21 February 2022 - 09:54

Russia Asks US If Data on Alleged Attacks Was Officially Sent to Moscow

Moments earlier, the US mission in Russia issued an urgent alert that called on Americans to prepare their "evacuation plans" in light of "threats of attacks" in public areas across Russia.

"A question to the US Embassy in Moscow: did you send the relevant data to your Russian colleagues through partner channels?" Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel in response to the announcement. "If not, what is this supposed to mean?"

Incidentally, the embassy's notice also stunned Michael McFaul, who previously served as the US ambassador to Russia.

The Sunday notice to Americans failed to provide any specifics, but stated that "according to media sources, there have been threats of attacks against shopping centers, railway and metro stations," among other "major urban areas."

It further noted that threats have allegedly been against major Russian cities such as Moscow and St. Petersburg, and "as well as in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine."

In its suggested "actions to take," the embassy called on Americans in Russia to: avoid crowds, notify friends and family of your safety, maintain awareness of one's surroundings and have evacuation plans that do not rely on US government assistance, among other suggestions.

The latest came hours after the Russian ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov once again reiterated that Russia has no intention to invade neighboring Ukraine, and that officials are seeking to settle tensions in a diplomatic manner.
