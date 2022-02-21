0
Monday 21 February 2022 - 10:15

Iranian Pilots Die after Maneuvering Crashing Military Plane Away from Residential Area

Director General of Crisis Management of the province’s governorate, Mohammad Baqer Honarbar, said at the site of the incident that the plane was an F5 training aircraft and crashed at around 9 am in the Yekehdokan area in Tabriz, the provincial capital.

Another person also was killed at the location where the incident took place.

“Unfortunately, one citizen was also killed in this incident,” Honarbar said.

According to the director of the Tabriz Red Crescent Society, the plane hit the wall of a school, “which was fortunately closed.”

He also said that two air force personnel were martyred in the incident, and the pilot did not eject since the jet was crashing into a residential neighborhood, and that he gave his life to prevent a much worse scenario.

The aircraft belonged to the Shahid Fakuri second Tactical Air Base in Tabriz.
