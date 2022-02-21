0
Monday 21 February 2022 - 10:54

Russian Post on Ukraine Border Hit by Artillery

Story Code : 980116
Russian Post on Ukraine Border Hit by Artillery
A guard post along the border between Russia and Ukraine has reportedly been hit by a projectile launched from across the frontier, the country’s top security agency has announced, amid a worsening military standoff in the neighboring Donbass region.

In a statement released on Monday, officials from the FSB's press service announced that “on February 21, at 9:50 AM, a shell of an unknown type, fired from Ukrainian territory, completely destroyed the place of work of guards from the border department of Russia’s Federal Security Service in the Rostov region.”

The FSB said that the post is located around 150 meters from the Russian-Ukrainian border. No casualties have been reported, and explosives specialists are said to have been.
