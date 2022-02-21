China to Take Measures against US over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan: Foreign Ministry

Islam Times - The Chinese government has decided to take countermeasures in response to the US arms sale to Taiwan and impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Monday.

accordance with the provisions of the 'Foreign Sanctions Prevention Act', the Chinese government has decided to take countermeasures in response to the actions of the American military industrial companies Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies, which have long been involved in supply of American weapons to Taiwan," the diplomat said, Sputnik reported.The Chinese government urges the United States to stop selling arms to Taiwan; Beijing will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security interests, Wang Wenbin said."China reiterates its call on the US government and relevant parties to abide by the One China principle and the provisions of the US-China Three Joint Communiqués, stop arms sales to Taipei and any contact between the US and Taiwan military," the diplomat said.He stressed that "China will continue to take all necessary measures and resolutely defend its sovereignty and security interests in accordance with the development of the situation." Earlier, the US administration approved a $100 million deal with Taiwan to service Patriot air defense systems.Earlier, the US administration authorized a $100 million deal with Taiwan for maintenance of US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own democratically elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country with political and economic relations with several other nations.On 11 February, the Biden administration unveiled its new Indo-Pacific strategy that focuses on strengthening US partnerships and Washington's presence in the region amid the increasing "challenges" posed by Chinese activity.