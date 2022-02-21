Report: US Preparing Sanctions Would Target Russian Banks

Islam Times - The administration of US President Joe Biden could block US financial institutions from processing transactions for Russian banks as part of a sanctions package that will be implemented if Moscow decides to "invade" Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing anonymous sources.

The sanctions would cut the "correspondent" banking relationships between targeted Russian banks (possibly Sberbank, VTB and Gazprombank) and US banks that enable international payments.In addition, certain Russian individuals could be cut off from the US banking system: they would be placed on the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list and their US assets would be frozen.UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated at the Munich Security Conference this past weekend that anti-Russia sanctions, which will be implemented in the event of a Russian "invasion" of Ukraine, would target Russian "oligarchs" and will also make it harder for Russia to access sovereign debt markets.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also warned the United States and Britain would cut off Russian companies' access to US dollars and British pounds if the Kremlin orders an invasion of Ukraine. He stated that Western sanctions on Russia in the event of an invasion would go much further than he has previously suggested in public.Moscow has repeatedly denied Western claims of Russia’s alleged preparations for an "invasion" of Ukraine, emphasising that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders.