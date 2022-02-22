0
Tuesday 22 February 2022 - 00:06

“Israel” Appoints Ex-general as Head of Gov’t Cyber Security

Story Code : 980203
“Israel” Appoints Ex-general as Head of Gov’t Cyber Security
The Cyber Directorate is the main body charged with “Israel's” cyberspace and advancing the build-up of its strength. 

It works to strengthen the protection of organizations and settlers in dealing with cyber-attacks and in preparing for emergencies.

Portnoy, 52, is chief operating officer of high-tech firm “EnVizon Medical.”

Prior to that, he spent 31 years in the armed forces, serving in senior positions including head of operations for the Intelligence Corps, retiring with the rank of brigadier-general.
Related Stories
Ex-Israeli PM Feels ‘No Guilt’ over Killing of Palestinians, Warns of ‘Deteriorating toward Muslim Majority’
Islam Times - Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak says he does not regret martyring of more than a ...
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Slams Forced Expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah as Violation of International Law
UN Slams Forced Expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah as Violation of International Law
Report: US Preparing Sanctions Would Target Russian Banks
Report: US Preparing Sanctions Would Target Russian Banks
21 February 2022
China to Take Measures against US over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan: Foreign Ministry
China to Take Measures against US over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan: Foreign Ministry
21 February 2022
‘Important Opportunity’: Myanmar Rohingya Genocide Case to Resume
‘Important Opportunity’: Myanmar Rohingya Genocide Case to Resume
21 February 2022
US Man Charged with Torturing Worker in Iraqi Kurdistan, Trafficking Arms
US Man Charged with Torturing Worker in Iraqi Kurdistan, Trafficking Arms
20 February 2022
Ukrainian Troops Continue to Shell Donetsk Outskirts
Ukrainian Troops Continue to Shell Donetsk Outskirts
20 February 2022
Hezbollah Says Will Emerge Victorious from Any War, Will Defeat Any Challenger
Hezbollah Says Will Emerge Victorious from Any War, Will Defeat Any Challenger
20 February 2022
US Has ‘Very Concrete Ideas’ on European Security: Blinken
US Has ‘Very Concrete Ideas’ on European Security: Blinken
20 February 2022
5 US Sailors Facing Charges over Leaked F-35 Crash Video
5 US Sailors Facing Charges over Leaked F-35 Crash Video
19 February 2022
Two Explosions Reported in Eastern Ukraine
Two Explosions Reported in Eastern Ukraine
19 February 2022
Islamic Resistance Sends “Hassan” Drone into Occupied Palestine, Mission Accomplished: Statement
Islamic Resistance Sends “Hassan” Drone into Occupied Palestine, Mission Accomplished: Statement
18 February 2022
Russia Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of US Occupation Forces in Syria
Russia Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of US Occupation Forces in Syria
19 February 2022
Russia To US: End The Hysteria
Russia To US: End The Hysteria
18 February 2022