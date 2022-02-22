Iran’s Top Security Official: No Direct Talks with US

Islam Times - Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani reiterated on Monday that Tehran has decided no to hold direct talks with Washington in relation to the Vienna talks.

"Negotiation with US is not on the agenda of Iranian team," Shamkhani wrote on his twitter page."Vienna Talks have been going on between Iran, P4+1 and the representative of EU, from the beginning and this path will continue unchanged until a result is reached,” he added.Negotiation with the US is not on the agenda of Iranian team because it will not be the source of any progress, he added.#ViennaTalks have been going on between #Iran, P4+1 and the representative of EU, from the beginning and this path will continue unchanged until a result is reached. Negotiation with US is not on the agenda of Iranian team because it will not be the source of any progress.— علی شمخانی (@alishamkhani_ir) February 21, 2022In relevant remarks on Wednesday, Shamkhani had stressed that the talks in Vienna only focus on removal of sanctions under the nuclear deal and there won't be any negotiations beyond the scope of the agreement, specially given the experience of US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and the European states’ inaction to restore his country’s rights.“The US and Europe have failed the test of fulfilling their commitments in the JCPOA. Now, the JCPOA has turned into an empty shell for Iran in the economic and sanctions removal areas.” Shamkhani wrote on his twitter page.He added that Iran will not engage in any negotiations beyond the nuclear deal with “oath-breaker America” and “idle Europe”.Envoys from Iran and the G4+1 group of countries — Britain, France, Russia, and China plus Germany — have been holding negotiations in the Austrian capital since April 2021 in a bid to resurrect the JCPOA.The eighth round of the talks resumed earlier this month after a brief pause during which the negotiators returned to their capitals for consultations.Tehran says it will not settle for anything less than the removal of all US sanctions in a verifiable manner. It also wants guarantees that Washington would not abandon the agreement again.