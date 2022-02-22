0
Tuesday 22 February 2022 - 01:46

Israeli Jail Staff Attacked by Palestinian Prisoner Amid Threats of Escalation

Story Code : 980215
Israeli Jail Staff Attacked by Palestinian Prisoner Amid Threats of Escalation
Israeli media reported that two prison staffers were attacked by a Palestinian prisoner who is a member of Fatah Resistance group.

Jailers were able to get control the situation and the two staff members were checked at the clinic and did not need to be transferred for further care, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Palestinian media reported that a staff member at Nafha jail was stabbed by a Palestinian prisoner, adding that tensions were high at the facility.

In recent weeks, Palestinian prisoners movements have warned of an “intifada” in Israeli prisons if aggression against prisoners did not end.

The prisoners have threatened to take escalatory steps, including hunger strikes, within the prisons until their demands are met.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Slams Forced Expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah as Violation of International Law
UN Slams Forced Expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah as Violation of International Law
Report: US Preparing Sanctions Would Target Russian Banks
Report: US Preparing Sanctions Would Target Russian Banks
21 February 2022
China to Take Measures against US over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan: Foreign Ministry
China to Take Measures against US over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan: Foreign Ministry
21 February 2022
‘Important Opportunity’: Myanmar Rohingya Genocide Case to Resume
‘Important Opportunity’: Myanmar Rohingya Genocide Case to Resume
21 February 2022
US Man Charged with Torturing Worker in Iraqi Kurdistan, Trafficking Arms
US Man Charged with Torturing Worker in Iraqi Kurdistan, Trafficking Arms
20 February 2022
Ukrainian Troops Continue to Shell Donetsk Outskirts
Ukrainian Troops Continue to Shell Donetsk Outskirts
20 February 2022
Hezbollah Says Will Emerge Victorious from Any War, Will Defeat Any Challenger
Hezbollah Says Will Emerge Victorious from Any War, Will Defeat Any Challenger
20 February 2022
US Has ‘Very Concrete Ideas’ on European Security: Blinken
US Has ‘Very Concrete Ideas’ on European Security: Blinken
20 February 2022
5 US Sailors Facing Charges over Leaked F-35 Crash Video
5 US Sailors Facing Charges over Leaked F-35 Crash Video
19 February 2022
Two Explosions Reported in Eastern Ukraine
Two Explosions Reported in Eastern Ukraine
19 February 2022
Islamic Resistance Sends “Hassan” Drone into Occupied Palestine, Mission Accomplished: Statement
Islamic Resistance Sends “Hassan” Drone into Occupied Palestine, Mission Accomplished: Statement
18 February 2022
Russia Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of US Occupation Forces in Syria
Russia Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of US Occupation Forces in Syria
19 February 2022
Russia To US: End The Hysteria
Russia To US: End The Hysteria
18 February 2022