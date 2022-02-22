Israeli Jail Staff Attacked by Palestinian Prisoner Amid Threats of Escalation

Islam Times - Two Israeli prison staff members were attacked by a Palestinian prisoner on Monday, as prisoner movements continued to warn of an escalation due to mistreatment by the Israeli occupation prison authorities.

Israeli media reported that two prison staffers were attacked by a Palestinian prisoner who is a member of Fatah Resistance group.Jailers were able to get control the situation and the two staff members were checked at the clinic and did not need to be transferred for further care, the Jerusalem Post reported.Palestinian media reported that a staff member at Nafha jail was stabbed by a Palestinian prisoner, adding that tensions were high at the facility.In recent weeks, Palestinian prisoners movements have warned of an “intifada” in Israeli prisons if aggression against prisoners did not end.The prisoners have threatened to take escalatory steps, including hunger strikes, within the prisons until their demands are met.