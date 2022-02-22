Saudi FM Talks to Israeli Daily, Says Normalization after ‘Just Solution’ to Palestinian Cause

Islam Times - Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud told Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv that Riyadh will normalize relations with Tel Aviv following a “just solution” to the Palestinian issue.

“The priority now is to find an arrangement so that Israelis and Palestinians can sit together and have a peace process that can be worked on,” the top Saudi diplomat said while attending the Munich Security Conference.“This will make it easier for all countries that do not yet have relations with Israel. For us, this will happen when a just solution is found.”Bin Farhan said that the lack of a political horizon between ‘Israel’ and the Palestinians “strengthens the most extreme voices in the area.”The Zionist entity signed the so-called Abraham Accords in September 2020 with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, later adding Morocco and Sudan to the agreement.The administration of US President Joe Biden and the US Congress are working on expanding the circle of the normalization deal to include other Arab countries.“The integration of Israel in the region will be a huge benefit not only for Israel itself but for the entire region,” Prince Faisal told Maariv.