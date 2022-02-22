0
Tuesday 22 February 2022 - 05:33

Germany Says No Promises on NATO Expansion Made to Russia

Story Code : 980226
Germany Says No Promises on NATO Expansion Made to Russia
It’s not the German Foreign Ministry’s job to interpret old historical documents Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said at a briefing on Monday.

Last week, Spiegel published a formerly classified document retrieved from the British National Archives dated 1991 which showed that Western powers made an explicit commitment to Moscow not to expand the NATO alliance beyond the borders of a reunified Germany.

“I would like to state once again that neither the ‘2+4’ Agreement [on German reunification], nor the NATO-Russia Founding Act contained promises to Russia that NATO would not expand to the east. The ‘2+4’ Agreement does not mention this issue at all, and any statements to the contrary do not correspond to reality,” Burger said, when asked to comment on the Spiegel report.

“The NATO-Russia Founding Act was signed in 1997, precisely against the backdrop of the upcoming expansion of NATO eastward. In it, Russia and NATO reached an agreement on how certain Russian security interests can be taken into account in this process. We continue to stick to it today,” the spokesman added.

“I think that a government briefing, by definition, is not a historical commission. The Foreign Ministry has a political archive which everyone can access and study documents that are over 30 years old. Many historians use these archives. I will not try to interpret a thirty-year-old document. This is not our job,” Burger stressed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Has Its Own Considerations When It Comes to US Sanctions on Russia
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Has Its Own Considerations When It Comes to US Sanctions on Russia
US Reveals Stance on Nuke-Armed Ukraine
US Reveals Stance on Nuke-Armed Ukraine
22 February 2022
West Inflicted Catastrophic Damage on Afghanistan: Ex-British FM
West Inflicted Catastrophic Damage on Afghanistan: Ex-British FM
22 February 2022
Bahraini Activists Take Al Khalifah Regime to Court in UK over Espionage
Bahraini Activists Take Al Khalifah Regime to Court in UK over Espionage
22 February 2022
UN Slams Forced Expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah as Violation of International Law
UN Slams Forced Expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah as Violation of International Law
21 February 2022
Report: US Preparing Sanctions Would Target Russian Banks
Report: US Preparing Sanctions Would Target Russian Banks
21 February 2022
China to Take Measures against US over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan: Foreign Ministry
China to Take Measures against US over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan: Foreign Ministry
21 February 2022
‘Important Opportunity’: Myanmar Rohingya Genocide Case to Resume
‘Important Opportunity’: Myanmar Rohingya Genocide Case to Resume
21 February 2022
US Man Charged with Torturing Worker in Iraqi Kurdistan, Trafficking Arms
US Man Charged with Torturing Worker in Iraqi Kurdistan, Trafficking Arms
20 February 2022
Ukrainian Troops Continue to Shell Donetsk Outskirts
Ukrainian Troops Continue to Shell Donetsk Outskirts
20 February 2022
Hezbollah Says Will Emerge Victorious from Any War, Will Defeat Any Challenger
Hezbollah Says Will Emerge Victorious from Any War, Will Defeat Any Challenger
20 February 2022
US Has ‘Very Concrete Ideas’ on European Security: Blinken
US Has ‘Very Concrete Ideas’ on European Security: Blinken
20 February 2022
5 US Sailors Facing Charges over Leaked F-35 Crash Video
5 US Sailors Facing Charges over Leaked F-35 Crash Video
19 February 2022