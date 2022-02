Islam Times - The EU will not impose sanctions on Russia just yet, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said on Monday, rebuffing a call from Kiev to take such steps now to avert a war, rather than wait until after any possible Russian invasion.

Western countries fear a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine in recent weeks is a prelude to an invasion, which Moscow denies. The United States and European allies have said any attack would trigger “massive” sanctions against Moscow.“We expect decisions,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after arriving in Brussels to address a regularly scheduled meeting of EU foreign ministers.