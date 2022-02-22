0
Tuesday 22 February 2022 - 06:52

Putin Declares Lugansk, Donetsk Independent Republics

Story Code : 980241
Putin made the announcement live on television after an emotional address in which he referred to eastern Ukraine as “ancient Russian lands” and said it was “managed by foreign powers.”

"I deem it necessary to make a decision that should have been made a long time ago - to immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic," he said.

Announcing his recognition, Putin signed treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid with Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin and Lugansk leader Leonid Pasechnik.

Putin also told Russia's defense ministry to deploy troops into the two regions to "keep the peace" in a decree issued shortly after announcing his recognition of their independence from Ukraine.

The decree said Russia now had the right to build military bases in the breakaway regions and that troops' mission would be to uphold the peace.

In a lengthy televised address, Putin described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history and said he was confident the Russian people would support his decision.

He also vented his grievances against the West, saying the recognition was a direct result of the failure of the 2014 Minsk agreements designed to put an end to a protracted fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russia forces.

The Russian leader took a swipe as Western powers which support Ukraine, saying "they are not interested in peaceful solutions – they want to start a blitzkrieg.”

"Every day they are amassing troops in the Donbas.”

Putin also accused Ukraine of “extreme nationalism,” and “Russophobia”, saying Kiev was sending saboteurs to target Russian infrastructure and attempting to “drag foreign states into conflict with our country.”

He denounced Ukraine's ambitions to join NATO as an “immediate threat of attack” against his country.

Earlier, Ukraine rejected as “fake news” claim that Russia had killed five “saboteurs” attempting to cross into the country.

Donetsk and Lugansk were turned into self-proclaimed republics by ethnic Russians in 2014. That led to a bloody conflict between the government forces and armed separatists.

Ukraine, as well as the European Union and the United States claim Russia has a hand in the conflict, which has killed more than 14,000 people so far. Moscow denies the allegation.

The armed conflict began when a wave of protests in Ukraine overthrew a democratically-elected pro-Russia government and replaced it with a pro-West administration.
