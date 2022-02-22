0
Tuesday 22 February 2022 - 10:02

Canadian PM: Blockades Lifted, But “Emergency Is Not Over”

Story Code : 980282
Canadian PM: Blockades Lifted, But “Emergency Is Not Over”
Trudeau has been criticized for his decision earlier this month to invoke the Emergencies Act for only the second time in Canada's history. The Canadian Civil Liberties Union is suing the government for heavy-handed tactics.

"This state of emergency is not over," Trudeau said in his first appearance before reporters since authorities at the weekend broke up what the prime minister called "dangerous and unlawful" protests.

"There continues to be real concerns about the coming days," he added.

Canadian lawmakers were to vote later Monday on whether or not to support extending the Emergencies Act for an additional 30 days.

Canada has been in the international spotlight for weeks as thousands of protesters converged on Ottawa and hunkered down for a sit-in. They brought the capital Ottawa to a standstill and blocked border crossings into the United States.

Trudeau claimed that the movement, which started as a home-grown protest, had been infiltrated by foreign elements.

He also claimed that the blockades "received disturbing amounts of foreign funding to destabilize Canada's democracy."

On Sunday, Canadian police claimed to have retaken the capital Ottawa. They smashed the windows of vehicles parked in the downtown core of the capital to search and tow them away after the city witnessed two days of tense standoffs.

Security forces also manned checkpoints restricting access to a 200-hectare downtown area, and put a sizable force on standby to disperse protesters. They took down tents, food stands and other makeshift structures erected by the demonstrators.

The sweep came on the heels of violent crackdowns by police, deploying chemical irritants, pepper spray and stun grenades against protesters and detaining hundreds of people in several cities.

Quoted by Agence France-Presse [AFP], many protesters said they would keep pressing their cause and call for a full lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

“The protest will go on forever in my heart,” Nicole Craig said.

Iran’s top human rights official on Monday condemned the heavy-handed tactics to stifle the protests.

“Peaceful protesters in the so-called Land of the Free are shushed, and guess what? Nobody ever dares to talk about egregious human rights violations taking place on a daily basis in Canada. Well, the critics may have been shushed, too!” Kazem Gharibabadi tweeted.

The ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests initially started in Ottawa on January 29 by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers. They soon morphed into a wider protest, with people joining in with smaller vehicles, including cars, vans and pick-up trucks.
Related Stories
Lavrov: Moscow Doesn’t Want War, But Won’t Allow to Ignore Its Interests
Islam Times - If it's up to Russia, there will be no war; Moscow does not want war, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an interview ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Has Its Own Considerations When It Comes to US Sanctions on Russia
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Has Its Own Considerations When It Comes to US Sanctions on Russia
US Reveals Stance on Nuke-Armed Ukraine
US Reveals Stance on Nuke-Armed Ukraine
22 February 2022
West Inflicted Catastrophic Damage on Afghanistan: Ex-British FM
West Inflicted Catastrophic Damage on Afghanistan: Ex-British FM
22 February 2022
Bahraini Activists Take Al Khalifah Regime to Court in UK over Espionage
Bahraini Activists Take Al Khalifah Regime to Court in UK over Espionage
22 February 2022
UN Slams Forced Expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah as Violation of International Law
UN Slams Forced Expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah as Violation of International Law
21 February 2022
Report: US Preparing Sanctions Would Target Russian Banks
Report: US Preparing Sanctions Would Target Russian Banks
21 February 2022
China to Take Measures against US over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan: Foreign Ministry
China to Take Measures against US over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan: Foreign Ministry
21 February 2022
‘Important Opportunity’: Myanmar Rohingya Genocide Case to Resume
‘Important Opportunity’: Myanmar Rohingya Genocide Case to Resume
21 February 2022
US Man Charged with Torturing Worker in Iraqi Kurdistan, Trafficking Arms
US Man Charged with Torturing Worker in Iraqi Kurdistan, Trafficking Arms
20 February 2022
Ukrainian Troops Continue to Shell Donetsk Outskirts
Ukrainian Troops Continue to Shell Donetsk Outskirts
20 February 2022
Hezbollah Says Will Emerge Victorious from Any War, Will Defeat Any Challenger
Hezbollah Says Will Emerge Victorious from Any War, Will Defeat Any Challenger
20 February 2022
US Has ‘Very Concrete Ideas’ on European Security: Blinken
US Has ‘Very Concrete Ideas’ on European Security: Blinken
20 February 2022
5 US Sailors Facing Charges over Leaked F-35 Crash Video
5 US Sailors Facing Charges over Leaked F-35 Crash Video
19 February 2022