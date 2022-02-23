Ukraine: There Will Be No War, Russia Reviving Soviet Union

Islam Times - Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has described as unlikely a scenario in which a “full-blown war” would break out between his country and Russia.

However, should “military action against Ukraine and an escalation of the conflict begin,” his government would impose martial law, he revealed in a major address to the nation on Tuesday.“We believe there will be no war against Ukraine, and there will be no broad escalation on the part of the Russian Federation,” Zelensky announced.Additionally, Zelensky revealed that Kiev was considering severing diplomatic ties with Russia at the request of its Foreign Ministry.He further added that he would “now work on this question, and not only this question, but also on our effective measures regarding the escalation on the part of the Russian Federation.”Zelensky’s remarks follow Moscow’s decision late on Monday to officially recognize the Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR] and Lugansk People’s Republic [LPR] as independent states.For his part, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov predicted that “The Kremlin has taken another step towards the revival of the Soviet Union.”Addressing soldiers on Tuesday, Reznikov said that the revival of the Soviet Union was complete with a new Warsaw Pact and Berlin Wall.“The darkness of uncertainty has fallen. What you have known for eight years, the whole world has now seen,” he said. “Yesterday [the enemy] showed his true face: the face of a criminal who wants to hold a free world hostage.”There will be “difficult challenges ahead,” Reznikov told soldiers. “There will be losses. We will have to go through pain, overcome fear and despair. But we will definitely win. Because we are on our land and the truth is behind us.”