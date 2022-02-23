0
Wednesday 23 February 2022 - 03:19

Lapid Says ‘Israel’ Not Bound By Iran Deal, Won’t Hesitate To Act

Story Code : 980406
“In another two and a half years, the restrictions on Iran will disappear. It will be able to return to its activity with advanced centrifuges and enrich uranium for a bomb,” the Zionist official went on to say.

“We will continue to have a sharp and open conversation with the US government, as one does with friends, to make sure that this deal is not the end.”

“To be clear: We are not subject to this deal. ‘Israel’ will protect its security by itself. We will not hesitate to act to prevent Iran from reaching its goal,” Lapid said.

For his part, Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday warned the emerging deal will “likely create a more violent, more volatile Middle East,” said Iran would use freed-up assets to target ‘Israel’, and vowed that the Tel Aviv regime “won’t accept Iran as a nuclear threshold state.”
