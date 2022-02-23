At Least One Killed in Car Bomb Attack in Northern Syria
The bomb, which was planted in a vehicle, exploded in the Syrian city of Azaz.
An investigation was launched into the attack, focusing on the possibility that it was planned by the YPG/PKK militants.
The US-backed militia group, operating from Syria’s Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often carries out attacks in Jarabulus, Azaz, Afrin, and al-Bab.
In another development, another Syrian was injured when US-backed QSD militia opened fire on people in al-Zabba village in Qamishli countryside.
Syrian Arab News agency, citing local sources reported that the QSD militia encircled al-Zabba village in Qamishli countryside and opened random fire on the residents while storming houses in the village, causing the injury of a citizen, who was later admitted to a nearby hospital.
The sources also said that the militia kidnapped 15 civilians from the village and took them to a military camp in the area.