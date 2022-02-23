0
Wednesday 23 February 2022 - 05:57

Iran Commits to Oil and Gas Projects in Venezuela: Minister

Story Code : 980426
Iran Commits to Oil and Gas Projects in Venezuela: Minister
Owji said on Tuesday that Iran and Venezuela had signed petroleum sector cooperation deals on the sidelines of a GECF summit of gas exporting countries in Doha, Qatar.

He said that under the deals, Iran will develop oil and gas fields in Venezuela where the industry has been barred from foreign investment and technology for a number of years because of American sanctions.  

“Other memoranda of understanding reached with Venezuela covered the renovation and modernization of oil and gas refineries, the transfer of technology and the provision of technical and engineering services,” the minister said.

Iran and Venezuela have been engaged in close cooperation over the past three years as the two countries seek to offset the impacts of US sanctions on their energy sectors.

ran has supplied fuel shipments and equipment needed in crude refineries to Venezuela despite incessant US pressure on shipping and trade services.

Venezuela has also received major shipments of condensate, a very light form of crude, from Iran to mix it with its heavy oil before it can be supplied to the international markets.

Owji said in Doha that Iran will sign similar energy cooperation agreements with countries represented in the GECF summit later on Tuesday.
Related Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister to New Post in Army
Islam Times - The Commander-in-Chief of all armed forces issued a decree appointing Brigadier General Amir Hatami as the advisor to the Commander-...
Comment


Featured Stories
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Has Its Own Considerations When It Comes to US Sanctions on Russia
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Has Its Own Considerations When It Comes to US Sanctions on Russia
US Reveals Stance on Nuke-Armed Ukraine
US Reveals Stance on Nuke-Armed Ukraine
22 February 2022
West Inflicted Catastrophic Damage on Afghanistan: Ex-British FM
West Inflicted Catastrophic Damage on Afghanistan: Ex-British FM
22 February 2022
Bahraini Activists Take Al Khalifah Regime to Court in UK over Espionage
Bahraini Activists Take Al Khalifah Regime to Court in UK over Espionage
22 February 2022
UN Slams Forced Expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah as Violation of International Law
UN Slams Forced Expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah as Violation of International Law
21 February 2022
Report: US Preparing Sanctions Would Target Russian Banks
Report: US Preparing Sanctions Would Target Russian Banks
21 February 2022
China to Take Measures against US over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan: Foreign Ministry
China to Take Measures against US over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan: Foreign Ministry
21 February 2022
‘Important Opportunity’: Myanmar Rohingya Genocide Case to Resume
‘Important Opportunity’: Myanmar Rohingya Genocide Case to Resume
21 February 2022
US Man Charged with Torturing Worker in Iraqi Kurdistan, Trafficking Arms
US Man Charged with Torturing Worker in Iraqi Kurdistan, Trafficking Arms
20 February 2022
Ukrainian Troops Continue to Shell Donetsk Outskirts
Ukrainian Troops Continue to Shell Donetsk Outskirts
20 February 2022
Hezbollah Says Will Emerge Victorious from Any War, Will Defeat Any Challenger
Hezbollah Says Will Emerge Victorious from Any War, Will Defeat Any Challenger
20 February 2022
US Has ‘Very Concrete Ideas’ on European Security: Blinken
US Has ‘Very Concrete Ideas’ on European Security: Blinken
20 February 2022
5 US Sailors Facing Charges over Leaked F-35 Crash Video
5 US Sailors Facing Charges over Leaked F-35 Crash Video
19 February 2022