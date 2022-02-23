0
Wednesday 23 February 2022 - 06:04

Yemeni Tribes Rally to Support Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE

Local media reports said the tribes of Murad, Bani Dhabian and Qaifa in the Rahba district, located south of Ma'rib Province, rallied on Monday to support the Yemeni army and fighters from the allied Popular Committees in confronting the Saudi-led aggression.

Under the banner of “Confronting escalation with escalation,” the tribes hailed Yemeni troops and their allies for carrying out "Yemen Storm" operations last month against Saudi Arabia and the UAE with the use of homegrown ballistic missiles and combat drones.

The participants condemned crimes committed by Saudi-led coalition forces against Yemeni civilians, saying the atrocities are in flagrant violation of international regulations and human rights laws.

The attendees, including sheikhs and notable figures of the strategic Yemeni province, denounced the silence of the international community towards such violations and called on the Yemeni army and the allied Popular Committees to intensify retaliatory attacks on the aggressor states.

They also stressed the importance of mobilization at various levels to confront the Saudi-led coalition and its mercenaries.

The Yemeni forces have recently staged at least three major rounds of retaliatory strikes against the UAE in the space of a single month, and conducted similar counter-raids against Saudi Arabia on an almost daily basis.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have vowed to step up their reprisal if Saudi Arabia and its allies failed to wind down the war, which has turned Yemen into the site of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and shattered much of the nation’s infrastructure.
