0
Wednesday 23 February 2022 - 06:06

China Reacts to Russian Recognition of Donbass Republics

Story Code : 980428
China Reacts to Russian Recognition of Donbass Republics
Speaking to his US counterpart Antony Blinken in a phone call on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the latest changes were connected to the continued failure to implement the 2015 Minsk Agreement, which provided a roadmap for the peaceful reintegration of the breakaway regions of Donbass into Ukraine, RT reported.

On Monday, Russia recognized the two self-proclaimed republics as independent entities. Moscow said Kiev’s refusal to meet its obligations under the Minsk Protocol and its obvious refusal to seek a negotiated resolution with its rebel regions justified the move.

As he recognized the breakaway republics as sovereign nations, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to be deployed in the territories to defend them against possible military action by Ukrainian forces.

The top Chinese diplomat said Beijing’s position on the issue of Ukraine remains consistent. 

“Legitimate security concerns of any country should be respected and the principles of the UN Charter should be upheld,” Wang said.

He called on all parties involved to “exercise restraint, recognize the importance of implementing the principle of indivisibility of security, ease the situation, and resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation”,

Russia’s recognition of the breakaway regions came amid a spike in tensions between Moscow and NATO, a military alliance that Moscow accuses of undermining its national security by expanding eastwards in Europe. Russia claims the US-led bloc targeted Ukraine for the deployment of its military assets, and considers this unacceptable.

The US and its allies rejected Russia’s proposal to introduce a moratorium on NATO expansion and roll back its military presence on the continent. Instead, they accused Moscow of planning a war of aggression against Ukraine.

Kiev’s foreign backers flew planes full of advanced weapons to Ukraine, claiming they were needed to defend the country against Russia.

Moscow said the shipments were apparently intended to beef up the capabilities of the Ukrainian military in preparation for an attack against the rebels.
Comment


Featured Stories
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Has Its Own Considerations When It Comes to US Sanctions on Russia
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Has Its Own Considerations When It Comes to US Sanctions on Russia
US Reveals Stance on Nuke-Armed Ukraine
US Reveals Stance on Nuke-Armed Ukraine
22 February 2022
West Inflicted Catastrophic Damage on Afghanistan: Ex-British FM
West Inflicted Catastrophic Damage on Afghanistan: Ex-British FM
22 February 2022
Bahraini Activists Take Al Khalifah Regime to Court in UK over Espionage
Bahraini Activists Take Al Khalifah Regime to Court in UK over Espionage
22 February 2022
UN Slams Forced Expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah as Violation of International Law
UN Slams Forced Expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah as Violation of International Law
21 February 2022
Report: US Preparing Sanctions Would Target Russian Banks
Report: US Preparing Sanctions Would Target Russian Banks
21 February 2022
China to Take Measures against US over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan: Foreign Ministry
China to Take Measures against US over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan: Foreign Ministry
21 February 2022
‘Important Opportunity’: Myanmar Rohingya Genocide Case to Resume
‘Important Opportunity’: Myanmar Rohingya Genocide Case to Resume
21 February 2022
US Man Charged with Torturing Worker in Iraqi Kurdistan, Trafficking Arms
US Man Charged with Torturing Worker in Iraqi Kurdistan, Trafficking Arms
20 February 2022
Ukrainian Troops Continue to Shell Donetsk Outskirts
Ukrainian Troops Continue to Shell Donetsk Outskirts
20 February 2022
Hezbollah Says Will Emerge Victorious from Any War, Will Defeat Any Challenger
Hezbollah Says Will Emerge Victorious from Any War, Will Defeat Any Challenger
20 February 2022
US Has ‘Very Concrete Ideas’ on European Security: Blinken
US Has ‘Very Concrete Ideas’ on European Security: Blinken
20 February 2022
5 US Sailors Facing Charges over Leaked F-35 Crash Video
5 US Sailors Facing Charges over Leaked F-35 Crash Video
19 February 2022