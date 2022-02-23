0
Wednesday 23 February 2022 - 10:08

Putin: Russia’s Interests, Security Non-negotiable

However, he warned the West that his nation's interests are “non-negotiable.”

“The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us,” Putin said in a video address to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day on Wednesday.

The Russian President further stated: “Our country is always open for direct and honest dialog, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems.”

Putin made the remarks a day after the parliament's upper house, the Federation Council, gave him unanimous approval to deploy "peacekeepers" to two breakaway Ukrainian regions now recognized by Moscow as independent.

The president also said that he was certain of the "professionalism" of the Russian military and that they would stand up for the country's national interests.

The developments came after Putin signed a decree on Monday recognizing the breakaway Lugansk and Donetsk regions in eastern Ukraine as independent republics and instructed Russia's Defense Ministry to deploy peacekeeping troops to the two regions.

Donetsk and Lugansk regions were turned into self-proclaimed republics by their ethnic Russian residents in 2014, which triggered a violent conflict between government forces and the secessionists.

In parallel, the Russian president on Wednesday hailed the battle-readiness of the Russian army and said the country would continue to develop state-of-the-art weapons.

“We will continue to develop advanced weapon systems, including hypersonic and those based on new physical principles, and expand the use of advanced digital technologies and elements of artificial intelligence,” he stressed.

Putin also highlighted that “Such complexes are truly the weapons of the future, which significantly increase the combat potential of our armed forces.”
Related Stories
Putin Declares Lugansk, Donetsk Independent Republics
Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing breakaway Lugansk and Donetsk regions in eastern Ukraine as independent republics.
