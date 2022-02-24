Iran Warns Israel against “Slightest Mistake”

Islam Times - Iranian Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi warned Israel that the regime’s slightest strategic mistake will face Iran’s crushing response.

“We do not consider the Zionist regime to be in possession of such capability to cause insecurity for the Islamic Republic,” General Shekarchi told MNA.“Their (the Zionists) slightest strategic mistake will be met with our harshest response,” the official cautioned.The official also commented on the regime’s struggles to forge regional alliances by establishing ties with the countries of the region.Shekarchi interpreted the “détente” spree as a futile bid on the part of the regime to end its isolation.He was referring to the US-mediated normalization agreements between Israel and some Arab governments, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.“The Zionist regime is trying to come out of isolation. Therefore, it clutches at everything…,” General Shekarchi said.“This is while a regime that is hated by all nations will, under no circumstances, become dear and turn into a secure regime and will stay in insecurity forever,” he stated.The official specified the Israeli regime as “homicidal, oppressive, and ferocious in disposition”.The Zionist regime’s promoters are “pressuring their lackeys” in many countries such as the US, the UK, and France and elsewhere to provide it with a foothold there in order to prevent its disintegration, the spokesman said.However, the countries that make room for the Israeli regime should be prepared to run into problems with their own people, “because these nations will not brook the presence of such an evil regime in their countries”, General Shekarchi said.Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in a phone conversation with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan warned against Israel's finding a foothold in the region, describing the regime's presence as a threat to regional security.During the phone talks, Amir Abdollahian and Al Nahyan discussed the latest developments pertaining to mutual relations and regional issues.Amir Abdollahian, for his part, cautioned the UAE against Israel’s presence in the region, days after the regime’s president Isaac Herzog visited the Persian Gulf kingdom. Abdu Dhabi normalized ties with Tel Aviv over a year ago under a US-mediated deal, which has been widely condemned by the Palestinians and supporters worldwide.“Efforts should be made to prevent initiators of tension from establishing a foothold in the region,” Amir Abdollahian said.