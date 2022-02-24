Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful for Washington

Islam Times - The US introduced a new round of sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in Donbass.

“There should be no doubts – the sanctions will result in a strong response, not necessarily symmetric, but well-calculated and painful for the American side”, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.Moscow also stressed that the American sanctions policy is counterproductive, but that it has also become a reflex for Washington.“Russia has proved that, despite all the costs, we are able to minimise the damage. And even more so, sanctions pressure can’t affect our determination to defend our interests”, the statement read, noting that this round of anti-Russian sanctions (101st) will not achieve its goal.