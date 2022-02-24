‘Israel’ Attacks Syria, Three Soldiers Martyred

Islam Times - The Zionist occupation regime once again violated the Syrian airspace, carrying out yet another attack on the Syrian capital Damascus’ countryside, in which three Syrian soldiers were martyred.

Syria’s state television carried the report early on Thursday, specifying the assault as a “missile attack.”Various media outlets had earlier reported that Syria’s air defenses had confronted an ‘Israeli’ airstrike around Damascus.State-run SANA news agency said a number of explosions had rung out over the skies of the capital and its outskirts.This is the ‘Israeli’ regime’s fourth attack on the Syrian soil within the space of just two weeks.Just a day earlier, the Arab country said the Zionist regime had launched a missile attack on various targets on the outskirts of Syria’s southwestern city of Quneitra near Syria’s Tel Aviv-occupied Golan Heights.Last week, the occupying regime targeted areas surrounding Damascus and the western city of Homs.Syria and the Tel Aviv-occupation regime are technically at war due to the latter’s continued occupation of the Golan.The ‘Israeli’ occupation entity maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launchpads for attacks against the Syrian soil.The Tel Aviv regime frequently targets military positions inside Syria, mostly keeping quiet about those attacks, which many view as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism.‘Israel’ has been a key supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria in March 2011.