Thursday 24 February 2022 - 09:22

Iran Embassy Asks Iranian Nationals to Leave Ukraine

In a statement on Wednesday, Iran’s embassy in Kiev called on the Iranian citizens to leave Ukraine as the conflict in the country escalates.

The embassy urged the Iranian citizens and the students to seize any opportunity to exit Ukraine.

The statement also called on the Iranian nationals to go to shelters determined by the Ukrainian authorities if they cannot leave the country and not to go to high risk areas.

The embassy is currently working on obtaining flight permits for the evacuation flights given that the Ukrainian airspace is currently closed, the Reuters cited Iranian media's reporting of the embassy's statement.

The Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called on the Iranian ambassador to Kiev on Thursday to follow up in the situation of the Iranian citizens. 
