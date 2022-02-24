0
Thursday 24 February 2022 - 11:59

Beijing Says Russia Doesn’t Need China’s Military Support in Ukraine Operation

Story Code : 980669
Beijing Says Russia Doesn’t Need China’s Military Support in Ukraine Operation
"Russia is a great power with might. It does not need the support of China or other countries," she said at a briefing, answering a question from a Western journalist, TASS reported.

The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership. "We will not act as the United States acts, which supplies Ukraine with a large number of weapons," she stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

He said Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure.  
Comment


