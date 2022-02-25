0
Friday 25 February 2022 - 00:08

Ukrainian Troops Leave Positions, Drop Weapons: Russian MoD

Story Code : 980735
Ukrainian Troops Leave Positions, Drop Weapons: Russian MoD
"According to intelligence, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ troops and service members are leaving their positions in large numbers and dropping their weapons. No strikes are being carried out on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ units that have laid down their arms," the statement read.

According to the ministry, precision weapons are being used to disable military infrastructure facilities, air defenses, military airfields and aircraft.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics.

Putin stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories.
Comment


Featured Stories
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful for Washington
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful for Washington
Iran Warns Israel against “Slightest Mistake”
Iran Warns Israel against “Slightest Mistake”
24 February 2022
Ukraine Breaks Off Diplomatic Ties with Russia
Ukraine Breaks Off Diplomatic Ties with Russia
24 February 2022
‘Israel’ Attacks Syria, Three Soldiers Martyred
‘Israel’ Attacks Syria, Three Soldiers Martyred
24 February 2022
Putin: Russia’s Interests, Security Non-negotiable
Putin: Russia’s Interests, Security Non-negotiable
23 February 2022
Syria’s Quneitra Region Targeted by Israeli Missile Fire
Syria’s Quneitra Region Targeted by Israeli Missile Fire
23 February 2022
Lebanon Made no Concessions over Maritime Border Dispute with Israel: President Aoun
Lebanon Made no Concessions over Maritime Border Dispute with Israel: President Aoun
23 February 2022
Israeli Forces Viciously Assault Palestinian Man with Down Syndrome in Sheikh Jarrah
Israeli Forces Viciously Assault Palestinian Man with Down Syndrome in Sheikh Jarrah
23 February 2022
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Has Its Own Considerations When It Comes to US Sanctions on Russia
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Has Its Own Considerations When It Comes to US Sanctions on Russia
22 February 2022
US Reveals Stance on Nuke-Armed Ukraine
US Reveals Stance on Nuke-Armed Ukraine
22 February 2022
West Inflicted Catastrophic Damage on Afghanistan: Ex-British FM
West Inflicted Catastrophic Damage on Afghanistan: Ex-British FM
22 February 2022
Bahraini Activists Take Al Khalifah Regime to Court in UK over Espionage
Bahraini Activists Take Al Khalifah Regime to Court in UK over Espionage
22 February 2022
UN Slams Forced Expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah as Violation of International Law
UN Slams Forced Expulsion of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah as Violation of International Law
21 February 2022