Yemeni Resistance Shoots down Saudi Drone over Al-Jawf

The Yemeni army intercepted an MQ-1 drone belonging to the Saudi-led coalition in the sky of Al-Jawf province and shot it down, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced early in the morning.The operation deployed an unveiled-yet surface-to-air missile, Saree added.Earlier on Tuesday, the Saudi warplanes bombed different areas of Hajjah and Sadaa provinces 18 times, in which at least one civilian was martyred and ten others injured, Al-Masirah added.