0
Friday 25 February 2022 - 10:24

Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security

Story Code : 980791
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
Raisi made the remarks in a late Thursday phone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, during which the two sides discussed major international developments and the ongoing Vienna negotiations.

In his conversation with the Russian president, the Iranian President said, “The eastward expansion of NATO is a source of tension.”

“The continued expansion of NATO is a serious threat against the stability and security of independent countries in various regions” of the world,” Raisi said.

He expressed hope that what is going on in Ukraine would finally benefit the nations and the entire region.

In another part of his remarks, Raisi reflected on the ongoing Vienna talks for the revival of the Iran deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying that during the negotiations, the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to achieve a sustainable agreement, not a temporary one.

“Offering a creditable guarantee [by the US that it will not withdraw from the deal again], putting an end to political claims and verifiable removal of sanctions [imposed on Tehran] are prerequisites for achieving a sustainable agreement,” Iran’s president said.

The Russian president, for his part, noted that what has happened in Ukraine is the result of several decades of violation of security agreements and the West’s efforts to undermine his country’s security.

Referring to Iran’s active role in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Russian president emphasized the need to continue consultations between the two sides with regard to the ongoing Vienna talks.
Related Stories
Raisi Signs Major Economic Deals during Qatar Visit
Islam Times - The Islamic Republic of Iran and Qatar signed 14 major economic cooperation agreements, including a deal on cancelling visa requirements for passengers travelling between ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
25 February 2022
Palestine Urges UNSC to Take Practical Steps against Israeli Apartheid
Palestine Urges UNSC to Take Practical Steps against Israeli Apartheid
25 February 2022
Yemeni Army Destroys US-made Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Army Destroys US-made Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
25 February 2022
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful for Washington
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful for Washington
24 February 2022
Iran Warns Israel against “Slightest Mistake”
Iran Warns Israel against “Slightest Mistake”
24 February 2022
Ukraine Breaks Off Diplomatic Ties with Russia
Ukraine Breaks Off Diplomatic Ties with Russia
24 February 2022
‘Israel’ Attacks Syria, Three Soldiers Martyred
‘Israel’ Attacks Syria, Three Soldiers Martyred
24 February 2022
Putin: Russia’s Interests, Security Non-negotiable
Putin: Russia’s Interests, Security Non-negotiable
23 February 2022
Syria’s Quneitra Region Targeted by Israeli Missile Fire
Syria’s Quneitra Region Targeted by Israeli Missile Fire
23 February 2022
Lebanon Made no Concessions over Maritime Border Dispute with Israel: President Aoun
Lebanon Made no Concessions over Maritime Border Dispute with Israel: President Aoun
23 February 2022
Israeli Forces Viciously Assault Palestinian Man with Down Syndrome in Sheikh Jarrah
Israeli Forces Viciously Assault Palestinian Man with Down Syndrome in Sheikh Jarrah
23 February 2022
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Has Its Own Considerations When It Comes to US Sanctions on Russia
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Has Its Own Considerations When It Comes to US Sanctions on Russia
22 February 2022