Friday 25 February 2022 - 10:40

Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies

Story Code : 980800
Sayyed Safieddine made the remarks in a ceremony on Thursday, underscoring that Hezbollah has long prepared itself to protect Lebanon in the face of a possible military confrontation.

He further stressed that the resistance movement vigorously pursues the interests of the entire Lebanese nation in order to foster national unity.

Earlier this month, Hezbollah officials said the Lebanese resistance group’s capabilities have shocked and humiliated the Zionist regime, stressing that the unmanned aerial vehicle that flew over ‘Israeli’-occupied territories is merely a small fraction of those capabilities.

The president of the Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary Bloc, Hajj Mohammad Radd, said the resistance movement’s deterrent power has struck horror in the heart of the ‘Israeli’ regime.

Raad hailed the Hassan drone as one of Hezbollah’s outstanding military achievements which will prevent the ‘Israeli’ entity from staging attacks against Lebanon, saying the drone was merely a small part of weapons produced by the resistance group to protect Lebanon against ‘Israel.’

He underlined that Hezbollah defends the entire Lebanon and is standing by the side of the Lebanese people amid a financial and economic crisis in the Arab country.

On February 19, Sayyed Safieddine said Hezbollah is certain it would emerge victorious from any war, citing the group’s achievements, including its recent successful flying of a drone over the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.

Hezbollah is strong and is capable of winning any type of warfare, the senior Hezbollah official said.

The future belongs to the resistance as well as the equation that was established by Martyr Hassan Lakkis and the Hassan drone, the unmanned aerial vehicle, which was named after him, Sayyed Safieddine noted.
