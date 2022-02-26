0
Saturday 26 February 2022 - 02:57

Georgia Won’t Join West in Sanctioning Russia Over Ukraine

Story Code : 980905
Georgia Won’t Join West in Sanctioning Russia Over Ukraine
“During these years, among other issues, we have managed to de-escalate our tense relations with Russia, which was in line with Georgia’s national interests, and I will not make any decisions against them,” the PM said.

In a statement on Friday, the National Bank of Georgia said it would support the local branch of Russia’s state-owned VTB Bank after it was sanctioned by Western powers. The bank will not be able to carry out transactions in US dollars, British pounds, or euro from March 26.

The national bank vowed to ensure VTB remains “solvent” and said the interests of the depositors are “fully protected.”

On Thursday morning, Russia announced the commencement of a special military operation in the Donbass after the leaders of the breakaway republics asked Moscow for assistance in response to what they claim is an increase in “Ukrainian aggression.”

Moscow recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk breakaway republics on Monday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
25 February 2022
Palestine Urges UNSC to Take Practical Steps against Israeli Apartheid
Palestine Urges UNSC to Take Practical Steps against Israeli Apartheid
25 February 2022
Yemeni Army Destroys US-made Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Army Destroys US-made Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
25 February 2022
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful for Washington
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful for Washington
24 February 2022
Iran Warns Israel against “Slightest Mistake”
Iran Warns Israel against “Slightest Mistake”
24 February 2022
Ukraine Breaks Off Diplomatic Ties with Russia
Ukraine Breaks Off Diplomatic Ties with Russia
24 February 2022
‘Israel’ Attacks Syria, Three Soldiers Martyred
‘Israel’ Attacks Syria, Three Soldiers Martyred
24 February 2022
Putin: Russia’s Interests, Security Non-negotiable
Putin: Russia’s Interests, Security Non-negotiable
23 February 2022
Syria’s Quneitra Region Targeted by Israeli Missile Fire
Syria’s Quneitra Region Targeted by Israeli Missile Fire
23 February 2022
Lebanon Made no Concessions over Maritime Border Dispute with Israel: President Aoun
Lebanon Made no Concessions over Maritime Border Dispute with Israel: President Aoun
23 February 2022
Israeli Forces Viciously Assault Palestinian Man with Down Syndrome in Sheikh Jarrah
Israeli Forces Viciously Assault Palestinian Man with Down Syndrome in Sheikh Jarrah
23 February 2022
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Has Its Own Considerations When It Comes to US Sanctions on Russia
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Has Its Own Considerations When It Comes to US Sanctions on Russia
22 February 2022