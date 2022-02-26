0
Saturday 26 February 2022 - 03:39

Zelensky Invites Putin to Negotiating Table

Story Code : 980913
Zelensky Invites Putin to Negotiating Table
"I want to appeal to the president of the Russian Federation once again […] let's sit down at the negotiating table to stop the death of people", Zelensky said in a video message published on his Telegram channel.

The move comes a day after Zelensky announced that Kiev had broken off diplomatic relations with Moscow.

"This morning has gone down in history, but this history is absolutely different for our country and Russia. And we have broken off diplomatic ties with Russia", he told a news briefing.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
25 February 2022
Palestine Urges UNSC to Take Practical Steps against Israeli Apartheid
Palestine Urges UNSC to Take Practical Steps against Israeli Apartheid
25 February 2022
Yemeni Army Destroys US-made Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Army Destroys US-made Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
25 February 2022
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful for Washington
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful for Washington
24 February 2022
Iran Warns Israel against “Slightest Mistake”
Iran Warns Israel against “Slightest Mistake”
24 February 2022
Ukraine Breaks Off Diplomatic Ties with Russia
Ukraine Breaks Off Diplomatic Ties with Russia
24 February 2022
‘Israel’ Attacks Syria, Three Soldiers Martyred
‘Israel’ Attacks Syria, Three Soldiers Martyred
24 February 2022
Putin: Russia’s Interests, Security Non-negotiable
Putin: Russia’s Interests, Security Non-negotiable
23 February 2022
Syria’s Quneitra Region Targeted by Israeli Missile Fire
Syria’s Quneitra Region Targeted by Israeli Missile Fire
23 February 2022
Lebanon Made no Concessions over Maritime Border Dispute with Israel: President Aoun
Lebanon Made no Concessions over Maritime Border Dispute with Israel: President Aoun
23 February 2022
Israeli Forces Viciously Assault Palestinian Man with Down Syndrome in Sheikh Jarrah
Israeli Forces Viciously Assault Palestinian Man with Down Syndrome in Sheikh Jarrah
23 February 2022
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Has Its Own Considerations When It Comes to US Sanctions on Russia
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Has Its Own Considerations When It Comes to US Sanctions on Russia
22 February 2022