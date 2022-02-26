0
Saturday 26 February 2022 - 05:19

Germany Announces Full ‘Blockade’ of Russian Banks, Virtually Ceasing Business with Russia

Story Code : 980935
Germany Announces Full ‘Blockade’ of Russian Banks, Virtually Ceasing Business with Russia
"We already have a complete blockade of Russian banks, thus business with Russia has practically ceased," the minister said on Friday at a press conference with his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire, TASS reported.

"Individual transactions are still possible, for example, to pay for gas supplies or so that German companies can make transfers to their own subsidiaries in Russia," Lindner said.

According to him, "all options" for additional restrictions are being discussed.

"Other steps are possible, but their impact must be weighed. The point is that the consequences should be felt by the Russian economy," Lindner insisted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years".

The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
25 February 2022
Palestine Urges UNSC to Take Practical Steps against Israeli Apartheid
Palestine Urges UNSC to Take Practical Steps against Israeli Apartheid
25 February 2022
Yemeni Army Destroys US-made Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Army Destroys US-made Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
25 February 2022
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful for Washington
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful for Washington
24 February 2022
Iran Warns Israel against “Slightest Mistake”
Iran Warns Israel against “Slightest Mistake”
24 February 2022
Ukraine Breaks Off Diplomatic Ties with Russia
Ukraine Breaks Off Diplomatic Ties with Russia
24 February 2022
‘Israel’ Attacks Syria, Three Soldiers Martyred
‘Israel’ Attacks Syria, Three Soldiers Martyred
24 February 2022
Putin: Russia’s Interests, Security Non-negotiable
Putin: Russia’s Interests, Security Non-negotiable
23 February 2022
Syria’s Quneitra Region Targeted by Israeli Missile Fire
Syria’s Quneitra Region Targeted by Israeli Missile Fire
23 February 2022
Lebanon Made no Concessions over Maritime Border Dispute with Israel: President Aoun
Lebanon Made no Concessions over Maritime Border Dispute with Israel: President Aoun
23 February 2022
Israeli Forces Viciously Assault Palestinian Man with Down Syndrome in Sheikh Jarrah
Israeli Forces Viciously Assault Palestinian Man with Down Syndrome in Sheikh Jarrah
23 February 2022
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Has Its Own Considerations When It Comes to US Sanctions on Russia
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Has Its Own Considerations When It Comes to US Sanctions on Russia
22 February 2022