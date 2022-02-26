Buhari's Denial of Shaikh Zakzaky’s Int'l Passport; A Cause for Alarm

Islam Times - In a statement signed by the Secretary of the Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria and sent to Iranian News Agency on Friday, Engineer Abdullahi Musa has lamented on the denying Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Malamah Zeenah, their International Passports to travel abroad for a medical reason.

The Press release said: "The public ought to know that despite several court judgments, ruling in favor of the unconditional release of Shaikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife Malama Zeenah, Buhari and his Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, are yet to let the couple go overseas to attend to grievous and life-threatening health challenges."The Press release further said that on July 28, 2021, Kaduna State High Court's acquittal and unconditional discharge of the Shaikh and his wife yet serves as another window of opportunity to travel for their top priority, for now, the long-overdue medical treatment, but Buhari has kept frustrating the court ruling, even directing the Nigerian Immigration Service [NIS] to not issue them a new passport, having earlier had theirs confiscated by the National Intelligence Agency [NIA] and Department of State Services [DSS].Up to this moment, Shaikh Zakzaky and his wife are suffering from many injuries in their respective bodies, and resultant multiple life-threatening health challenges, particularly those triggered by numerous bullets shrapnel and fragments, secreting poisons like lead and cadmium into their blood. There are fragments of bullets around his head and neck. Yes, around the head, from the cheek up to the head, fragments in his hands, on his thigh. He is living with some amount of those poisons in his body, including the fragments of bullets.The latest medical reports have been recently reviewed and listed up some multi-morbidities of great concern that Shaikh Zakzaky is still suffering, viz: Ischaemic heart disease; Left ventricular hypertrophy; Left and right thalamic Stroke; Cervical/ Lumbar spondylosis with radiculopathy; Left eye anophthalmia; Right eye advanced-progressive glaucoma; Benign prostate hypertrophy; Heavy metal poisoning of Lead (Pb) and Cadmium (Cd); Penetrating forearm soft tissue injuries; Metallic foreign bodies following multiple gunshot injuries (up to 55 pellets that are currently still embedded, not extracted from the Shaikh).Also, his wife Malama Zeenah has a gunshot on her stomach and thigh. She still has one complete bullet in her body, which found a place in her pelvis. In her latest medical report, she is also indicated to be suffering from a lot of multi-morbidities of great concern too, viz: Long-standing uncontrolled hypertension; Severe degenerative bilateral osteoarthritis of the knees rendering her completely wheelchair-bound for the past four years and requiring total knee replacement surgeries penetrating soft tissue bullet injury; Recurrent episodes of severe acute abdominal pains attributed to the foreign body.The physicians said they could not handle their cases here in Nigeria and recommended that the Shaikh and his wife leave the country for medication in a medical facility with not only qualified medical personnel but also up-to-date equipment.Therefore, denying the Shaikh and his wife necessary travel documents, after their unconditional discharge and acquittal by the court, is nothing but trampling on their right to life, to say the least. This is enough a reason that their freedom is still on the periphery and hence a total violation of their fundamental rights to life."Of course, there is more to the Buhari's willful denial of International Passport for proper medication to the couple than meets the eye; and such dilly-dallying is a matter of great concern. It is another cause for alarm because it is nothing but a move to complete what they started at the tail end of 2015 in Zaria," the press release stated.