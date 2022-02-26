US Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Putin, Lavrov and Shoigu

Islam Times - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Russian President, Foreign Minister, Defense Ministers for Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

After a long period of speculation about tensions between Russia and Ukraine, on the morning of Thursday (February 24), Russian troops began their military operations on Ukrainian territory and have advanced in various parts of the country.US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Friday (local time) sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and members of Russia's Security Council in response to Russia's military operation in the Ukraine.Earlier in the press briefing, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki stated that the US will join the EU in sanctioning Putin and Lavrov."In addition, today the U.S. Department of State designated two additional Government of Russia (GoR) officials and members of Russia's Security Council directly responsible for the military operation in Ukraine: Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, and General of the Army Valery Gerasimov," read the statement.