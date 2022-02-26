0
Saturday 26 February 2022 - 09:01

Canada Sanctions Putin, Lavrov, Reveals Stance on SWIFT

Story Code : 980966
Canada Sanctions Putin, Lavrov, Reveals Stance on SWIFT
The move followed similar announcements from the UK, EU, and US. Trudeau accused the Russian leadership of conducting a “barbaric war” against freedom and democracy as he announced the sanctions.

The measure is part of “severe, coordinated sanctions” that Canada and its allies are imposing on people who “bear the greatest responsibility for the death and destruction occurring in Ukraine,” Trudeau said in a press conference in Ottawa on Friday.

Calling the Russian military operation in Ukraine an “unjustified and unprovoked invasion,” he also said Canada would sanction 57 additional people in Belarus for their alleged role in it.

Trudeau echoed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call to remove Russia from the SWIFT international banking system. Several EU countries have objected to such a measure, warning that it would cut them off from vital resources they are continuing to buy from Russia, such as oil and gas.

The Canadian PM accused Russia of waging “war on freedom, on democracy, and on the rights of Ukrainians and all people to determine their own future,” while praising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “the embodiment of the courage of Ukrainian people.”

“I am inspired by his resolve and his devotion to his country,” Trudeau said.

Conflict in Ukraine broke out after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military action aimed at “demilitarizing” and “denazifying” the country.

Russia argued that military action was a necessary measure to protect the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics in the Donbass, which had requested Russian military assistance against “Ukrainian aggression” this week.
Related Stories
Blinken Says Meeting with Lavrov on February 24 Does Not Make Sense
Islam Times - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes it does not make sense to go forward with a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon Looking for Ways to Send Lethal Weapons into Ukraine: Kirby
Pentagon Looking for Ways to Send Lethal Weapons into Ukraine: Kirby
Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry Condemnation of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine
Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry Condemnation of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine
26 February 2022
Russia-West Relations at Point of No Return: Zakharova
Russia-West Relations at Point of No Return: Zakharova
26 February 2022
China Says Ready to Develop Cooperation with North Korea under ’New Situation’
China Says Ready to Develop Cooperation with North Korea under ’New Situation’
26 February 2022
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
25 February 2022
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
25 February 2022
Palestine Urges UNSC to Take Practical Steps against Israeli Apartheid
Palestine Urges UNSC to Take Practical Steps against Israeli Apartheid
25 February 2022
Yemeni Army Destroys US-made Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Army Destroys US-made Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
25 February 2022
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful for Washington
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful for Washington
24 February 2022
Iran Warns Israel against “Slightest Mistake”
Iran Warns Israel against “Slightest Mistake”
24 February 2022
Ukraine Breaks Off Diplomatic Ties with Russia
Ukraine Breaks Off Diplomatic Ties with Russia
24 February 2022
‘Israel’ Attacks Syria, Three Soldiers Martyred
‘Israel’ Attacks Syria, Three Soldiers Martyred
24 February 2022
Putin: Russia’s Interests, Security Non-negotiable
Putin: Russia’s Interests, Security Non-negotiable
23 February 2022