Saturday 26 February 2022 - 21:47

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Unfollows World Leaders on Twitter

Earlier, the Ukrainian president announced that he had discussed with his American counterpart Joe Biden the issues of sanctions against Moscow and providing “concrete assistance” to Kiev’s forces facing a Russian war.

In a video tape in which he appeared with his aides in front of the presidential residence, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that he is in Kiev to defend Ukraine despite the advance of Russian forces.

Zelensky said more than 130 people had been killed and the country was “left alone to defend our state”.

“I don’t see anyone,” he said, “I asked 27 European leaders about my country’s membership in NATO, and no one answered.”
