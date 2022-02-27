Ukraine Conflict Striking Example of US Habit of Abandoning own Allies: Hezbollah

Islam Times - As fighting between Ukrainian and Russian military forces rage, a senior official with the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has referred to the ongoing crisis as an example of Washington’s habit of betraying and abandoning its allies.

According to reports, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah, said in a ceremony on Friday that it will be tragically wrong to place bets on US support, stressing that Lebanon and the entire West Asian region will head off the existing conflicts once they are truly liberating from the clutches of US hegemony.“The United States tends to change course and give up assistance, when it realizes its interests are at stake,” Safieddine highlighted.He added that the United States and some European countries initially provoked Ukraine, but later withdrew their support and the Kiev movement is confronting the Russian military campaign alone.“US President Joe Biden, having seen how serious the matter is, has announced that he would not be sending forces into Ukraine,” the top Hezbollah official said.“This is an undeniable fact about the United States as we know here in Lebanon. How many times has it shunned those whom it has deceived and given empty promises to? It has dragged them to the abyss of sedition in Lebanon and then abandoned them,” Safieddine pointed out.