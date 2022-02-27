Washington Offers to Evacuate Zelensky

Islam Times - US government officials are prepared to assist Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s evacuation from Kiev and have been discussing safe places where he could represent the Ukrainian government in exile, The Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, which cited a “senior US official”, US government representatives “in recent days have spoken to Zelensky about a variety of security issues, including the safest places for the president to situate himself to ensure continuity of the Ukrainian government".House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) made similar comments, claiming that the US government had been trying to make Zelensky “aware” of “the threat to him personally” and was “ready to assist him in any way".An unnamed Ukrainian official also told the daily that Zelensky’s own security team was prepared and standing by to evacuate him to a safe place, however Zelensky has refused to leave Ukraine’s capital as the conflict with Russia continues.On Friday, after the White House announced it was “working to provide” Zelensky with “a range of support”.The Ukrainian president published a video showing him and his aides on the streets of Kiev.“We are all here, our soldiers are here… we are defending our independence,” he stated, appearing to confirm that he would not leave the city.Explosions were reported in North-West Kiev on Saturday as Russia's “special operation” entered its third day.Conflict broke out after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military action aimed at “demilitarizing” and “denazifying” Ukraine. Moscow has said the offensive was a necessary measure to protect the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics in the Donbass, which formally requested Russian military assistance this week against “Ukrainian aggression”. Kiev, however, denied that it was planning to reclaim the breakaway republics by force, accusing Moscow of an “unprovoked” attack.The West, including the US, UK, EU, and NATO, all condemned the Russian military action, slapping sanctions on the country’s economy and high-profile public figures and officials. The Russian president and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have been personally targeted in the latest wave of sanctions announced by the EU, US, and Canada.Zelensky has called for an urgent decision on EU membership for his country, saying “the crucial moment has come".On Saturday morning, the third day of Russia's attack on Ukraine, Zelensky noted he had discussed “further effective assistance and heroic fight of the Ukrainians for their free future” with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel.“The crucial moment has come to close the long-standing discussion once and for all and to make a decision on Ukraine’s membership in the EU,” the Ukrainian president tweeted.Michel reposted Zelensky’s message, saying, “Ukraine and its people are family. Further concrete support is on its way”. However, the EU Council head did not respond to the call for EU membership.Discussions on EU membership for Ukraine have been ongoing for a number of years without any concrete outcome. On February 23, Poland and Lithuania signed a declaration saying that Ukraine should be granted the status of candidate for EU membership.Zelensky has also repeatedly called for clarity regarding Ukraine’s prospects for membership in NATO. The possibility that Ukraine might join NATO in the future is one of the reasons behind Russia’s decision to launch a military action.