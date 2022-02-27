0
Sunday 27 February 2022 - 09:19

Russian Delegation Arrives in Belarus for Talks with Ukrainians

"In line with the agreement, the Russian delegation consisting of representatives of the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry and other agencies, including the presidential administration, has arrived in Belarus for talks with the Ukrainians," Peskov said, TASS reported.

"We will be ready to start these talks in Gomel," he stated.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry confirmed the arrival of the Russian delegation in Gomel for talks with Ukraine, noting that Minsk has made the necessary arrangements.

"Yes, we confirm this information. The Belarusian side has already prepared everything necessary for talks, it is ensuring in full the solution of all protocol, logistic and other issues," Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Anatoly Glaz said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced the launch of an operation to eliminate what he called a serious threat to his country, citing the need to “denazify” Ukraine and accusing its Western-backed leadership of genocide against Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine.

On Friday, the troop movement was suspended amid expectation of possible talks with Kiev, but resumed on Saturday as Ukraine refused to participate.

Earlier, the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said he might discuss Ukraine’s neutral status as well as the package of guarantees for its security.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on February 26 that Minsk was ready to provide a venue for holding the negotiations. Late on Saturday, Zelensky said the proposal to arrange talks had been put forward by the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev.
