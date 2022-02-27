0
Sunday 27 February 2022 - 11:14

US Drones Overhead as Ukraine Attacked Russian Ships: Moscow

Story Code : 981123
US Drones Overhead as Ukraine Attacked Russian Ships: Moscow
"I would like to point special attention to the fact that during the attack by Ukrainian vessels, strategic US RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ9A Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles were loitering over the area," said Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov in a briefing Saturday, Sputnik News reported.

"There is a strong likelihood that it was the American UAVs that directed Ukrainian boats at the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet," Konashenkov added, referring to an operation carried out on Friday night.

According to the official, 16 Ukrainian Navy gunboats using 'swarm tactics' attempted to attack Russian warships near Zmiinyi Island (Snake Island) off Odessa, southwestern Ukraine on Friday night during the evacuation of 82 Ukrainian Border Guard servicemen that surrendered to Russian forces off the island.

Konashenkov further explained that some of the Ukrainian boats attempted to use civilian vessels as cover, adding that during the ensuing battle, six of the Ukrainian boats were destroyed.

He then emphasized that none of the 82 Ukrainian servicemen retrieved from Zmiinyi Island were injured.

However, on Saturday, the Russian military published a footage showing 82 Ukrainian military personnel disembarking in Sevastopol, Crimea and being distributed field rations before being put on buses and sent home.

"They laid down their arms and decided to return to their families," said Maj. Gen. Mikhail Yasnikov, Deputy Commander of the Black Sea Fleet for logistics, adding that a safe corridor was provided for them to leave the area of Russia's military operation.

Meanwhile, Moscow had put its military operation in Ukraine on hold Friday afternoon after Kiev announced its readiness to negotiate, but resumed it on Saturday after Kiev rejected talks on the grounds that the conditions weren't right.
Related Stories
US Troops Touch Down in Europe amid Rising Washington-Moscow Tensions
Islam Times - US troops touched down in the western German city of Wiesbaden amid escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Security Forces Arrest Zionist Regime
Palestinian Security Forces Arrest Zionist Regime's Spies
Trump Again Calls Putin ‘Smart’, Blames Biden for Ukraine War
Trump Again Calls Putin ‘Smart’, Blames Biden for Ukraine War
27 February 2022
Japan Military: North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile for First Time in Month
Japan Military: North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile for First Time in Month
27 February 2022
Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador over Regime’s Position on Military Actions in Ukraine
Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador over Regime’s Position on Military Actions in Ukraine
27 February 2022
Pentagon Looking for Ways to Send Lethal Weapons into Ukraine: Kirby
Pentagon Looking for Ways to Send Lethal Weapons into Ukraine: Kirby
26 February 2022
Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry Condemnation of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine
Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry Condemnation of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine
26 February 2022
Russia-West Relations at Point of No Return: Zakharova
Russia-West Relations at Point of No Return: Zakharova
26 February 2022
China Says Ready to Develop Cooperation with North Korea under ’New Situation’
China Says Ready to Develop Cooperation with North Korea under ’New Situation’
26 February 2022
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
25 February 2022
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
25 February 2022
Palestine Urges UNSC to Take Practical Steps against Israeli Apartheid
Palestine Urges UNSC to Take Practical Steps against Israeli Apartheid
25 February 2022
Yemeni Army Destroys US-made Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Army Destroys US-made Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
25 February 2022
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful for Washington
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful for Washington
24 February 2022