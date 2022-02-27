Germany, France to Supply Ukraine with Weapons, Military Equipment

Islam Times - Germany’s government approved the delivery of a batch of weapons to Ukraine in a major policy U-turn, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz calling "Russia’s invasion" of the country a “turning point”. France will send more military equipment, as well as fuel, to Ukraine to help fight off the Russian attack and slap more economic sanctions on Moscow.

Berlin will supply Kyiv with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles from its military’s stocks, Al-Jazeera reported.“The Russian invasion marks a turning point. It is our duty to support Ukraine to the best of our ability in defending against Putin’s invading army,” Scholz wrote on Twitter.The French presidency has also announced Paris will send more military equipment, as well as fuel, to Ukraine.The new sanctions would encompass “national measures to freeze the financial assets of Russian figures”, as well as “new measures” to be taken “with European partners concerning the SWIFT” interbank system, the Elysee statement reads.The Netherlands will send anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, the country’s defence ministry said in a letter to parliament.The Dutch government will supply 50 Panzerfaust-3 anti-tank weapons and 400 rockets, the ministry added.EU Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter the European Union will facilitate the delivery of military aid to Ukraine.The Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, has announced that Australia will provide funds for “lethal aid” to Ukraine’s war effort, saying “nothing is off the table in response to the Russian invasion".Australia’s commitment was previously restricted to non-lethal military equipment, but on Sunday, Morrison stated the government would increase its financial support to Nato to fund the supply of weapons for Ukrainian forces.“The Australian government will continue to stand up for what is right when it comes to Ukraine,” Morrison noted after attending a peace vigil at St Andrew’s church in Lidcombe.“We are already providing significant support in terms of nonlethal aid, and I’ve just spoken with the defence minister and we’ll be seeking to provide whatever support we can for lethal aid through our Nato partners, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom. We’ll be working through those channels because that’s the most effective way to do it,” he added.Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years". The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.