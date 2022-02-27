0
Sunday 27 February 2022 - 11:21

Jabhat al-Nusra Transfer Missiles, Toxic Materials to Idlib: Report

Story Code : 981129
Jabhat al-Nusra Transfer Missiles, Toxic Materials to Idlib: Report
Russia's Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that terrorist organizations have laboratories for the preparation of toxic substances in Idlib province, run by trained specialists in Europe.

Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists have always tried to accuse the Syrian government of carrying out chemical attacks on Syrian civilians. 

According to RT Arabic, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlov, said Saturday night that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists had transferred containers of chemicals to the village of Kafr Lusin in Idlib province of northwest Syria. 

One of these cylinders was severely damaged due to careless transportation.

About 15 terrorists suffered chemical burns to the skin and respiratory tract as a result of the leak of the toxic substance contained in the cylinder, Zhuravlov said.
 
The Syrian Foreign Ministry had earlier referred to attempts by terrorist groups, including the "White Helmets", to carry out terrorist acts by fabricating the use of chemical weapons in some parts of Idlib province, to accuse the Syrian army and its allies of applying chemical weapons.
 
The terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra, which has already suffered a series of defeats by the Syrian army and Islamic Resistance forces in various parts of the country, is present in the de-escalation areas, including Idlib, with the support of Turkey, and continues its hostile actions.
