Sunday 27 February 2022 - 11:23

Palestinian Security Forces Arrest Zionist Regime's Spies

Story Code : 981130
Several Hamas sources said that the Palestinian Resistance security services, in cooperation with the state security services in the Gaza Strip, managed to identify and arrest a group of spies who were spying for the Zionist regime by providing security information about the Resistance.

The operation of the security forces against the Israeli regime's spies started 2 months ago during which a large number of the regime's spies and mercenaries were arrested, according to the sources.

The operation of identifying and arresting the spies of the Israeli intelligence service in the Gaza Strip will be continued in the coming days.

Hamas sources stated that the Zionist regime is trying to recruit new spies and it even tried to pressure some sick people, passengers and traders at the Beit Hanoun crossing to use them for espionage, but failed to do so.

Meanwhile, Hamas announced that a  senior member of the Palestinian Islamist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad Khader Adnan Mohammad Musa on Saturday evening was shot in the Palestinian city of Nablus.

Adnan was not harmed but another person was wounded during the shooting, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziyad al-Nakhalah said that shooting at Adnan was a blatant crime and blamed the Israeli intelligence service for it.
