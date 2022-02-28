0
Monday 28 February 2022 - 04:07

One Big Lesson from Ukraine Conflict Is that Era of US Unilateralism has Ended, Hamas Official Says

Story Code : 981204
One Big Lesson from Ukraine Conflict Is that Era of US Unilateralism has Ended, Hamas Official Says
“One lesson of the Russian-Ukrainian war is that the era of 'US unipolar domination' has ended. The US was not in a position to declare war on Russia because it is not the sole decision maker in international politics. Here we can talk about the future of the Zionist entity,” Hamas political bureau member, Musa Abu Marzouk, wrote in a post published on his official Twitter page.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian community in the Gaza Strip has been living in a state of panic ever since the first moments of the war.

Ashraf al-Nimr, the official in charge of the community, said he is communicating with the Ukrainian consulate in the West Bank city of Ramallah to get information about the latest developments in the Eastern European country.

He said that the Ukrainian community is one of the largest in the Gaza Strip, with more than 800 people.

“Most of the residents are doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and engineers. This community is deeply attached to its country, and it is therefore following up on all the developments. But all we can do is pray for peace,” Nimr said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Security Forces Arrest Zionist Regime
Palestinian Security Forces Arrest Zionist Regime's Spies
Trump Again Calls Putin ‘Smart’, Blames Biden for Ukraine War
Trump Again Calls Putin ‘Smart’, Blames Biden for Ukraine War
27 February 2022
Japan Military: North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile for First Time in Month
Japan Military: North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile for First Time in Month
27 February 2022
Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador over Regime’s Position on Military Actions in Ukraine
Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador over Regime’s Position on Military Actions in Ukraine
27 February 2022
Pentagon Looking for Ways to Send Lethal Weapons into Ukraine: Kirby
Pentagon Looking for Ways to Send Lethal Weapons into Ukraine: Kirby
26 February 2022
Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry Condemnation of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine
Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry Condemnation of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine
26 February 2022
Russia-West Relations at Point of No Return: Zakharova
Russia-West Relations at Point of No Return: Zakharova
26 February 2022
China Says Ready to Develop Cooperation with North Korea under ’New Situation’
China Says Ready to Develop Cooperation with North Korea under ’New Situation’
26 February 2022
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
25 February 2022
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
25 February 2022
Palestine Urges UNSC to Take Practical Steps against Israeli Apartheid
Palestine Urges UNSC to Take Practical Steps against Israeli Apartheid
25 February 2022
Yemeni Army Destroys US-made Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Army Destroys US-made Spy Drone in Ma’rib Province
25 February 2022
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful for Washington
Moscow Vows Strong Response to US Sanctions That Will Be Painful for Washington
24 February 2022