One Big Lesson from Ukraine Conflict Is that Era of US Unilateralism has Ended, Hamas Official Says

Islam Times - A senior member of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement says the international community should draw lessons from the increasingly complicated Russia-Ukraine crisis, one of which is that the era of American unilateralism is over.

“One lesson of the Russian-Ukrainian war is that the era of 'US unipolar domination' has ended. The US was not in a position to declare war on Russia because it is not the sole decision maker in international politics. Here we can talk about the future of the Zionist entity,” Hamas political bureau member, Musa Abu Marzouk, wrote in a post published on his official Twitter page.Meanwhile, the Ukrainian community in the Gaza Strip has been living in a state of panic ever since the first moments of the war.Ashraf al-Nimr, the official in charge of the community, said he is communicating with the Ukrainian consulate in the West Bank city of Ramallah to get information about the latest developments in the Eastern European country.He said that the Ukrainian community is one of the largest in the Gaza Strip, with more than 800 people.“Most of the residents are doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and engineers. This community is deeply attached to its country, and it is therefore following up on all the developments. But all we can do is pray for peace,” Nimr said.