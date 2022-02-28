Iran’s Top Negotiator to Return to Austrian Capital as Talks for Revival of JCPOA Enter Crucial Phase

Islam Times - Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will return to the Austrian capital of Vienna to continue the eighth round of talks with senior representatives of the five remaining parties to the 2015 Iran deal on resolving the remaining issues pertaining to the agreement's revival.

Bagheri Kani, who flew to Tehran last week for a short stay within the framework of ordinary travels to the capital, will return to Vienna Sunday night to pursue the negotiations "on the basis of a clear agenda with the purpose of settling problems in the way of achieving an agreement," IRNA reported.During its last session, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) discussed the outcomes of the latest round of the Vienna talks, stressing the importance of ensuring the Islamic Republic's legal and rational demands based on the country's redlines, Nournews, a website close to the council reported on Sunday.It added that the council has also stressed "the need to quickly resolve the remaining issues that put the negotiations on the border between agreement and dead end," while emphasizing that the acceptance of any agreement depends on settlement of the outstanding issues.Also on Sunday, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the Islamic Republic accepts no deadlines for the revival of the JCPOA during the ongoing talks in Vienna.Saeed Khatibzadeh, who was speaking to the IRIB news agency, was reacting to claims by certain Western media outlets that Washington has set a deadline for the achievement of an agreement in the Vienna talks.“So far, the Islamic Republic of Iran has accepted no deadlines from any country,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said.Asked about how optimistic he is about Iran clinching an agreement with the opposite side, Khatibzadeh said, “More than talking about optimism or pessimism in our negotiations, we must be realist.”“At the present time, we are at a point where the Vienna talks need a new political decision by the United States and other Western parties,” he added."If the opposite sides respect reasonable and legitimate redlines of the Islamic Republic of Iran and take political decisions, they can be sure that finalizing an agreement will be possible in the shortest possible time."Khatibzadeh also stressed that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should end its "politically-motivated" claims on the issue of the so-called possible military dimensions (PMD) to Iran's peaceful nuclear program.Khatibzadeh added that the so-called PMD should not be used by the IAEA as a political pressure tool against Iran while others should not commit this mistake to use it in order to put the Islamic Republic under pressure.In a related development on Sunday, head of the Russian negotiating team Mikhail Ulyanov said in a post on his Twitter account that the five remaining parties to the JCPOA are waiting to finalize an agreement with Iran on the deal's restoration.He noted that representatives of the P4+1 group of countries held "informal consultations within the framework of the Vienna talks.""We are waiting for the return of the Iranian chief negotiator Dr. A. Bagheri Kani to Vienna from Tehran to finalize the agreement on restoration of JCPOA," the senior Russian diplomat tweeted.The United States is not directly engaged in the process of the Vienna talks because it is no longer a party to the JCPOA.