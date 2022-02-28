0
Monday 28 February 2022 - 04:15

Islamic Jihad Blames Israel for Assassination Attempt Against Its Official

Story Code : 981209
Palestinian media reported that Islamic Jihad official Khader Adnan had been targeted in a shooting attack by armed assailants in the West Bank city of Nablus.

He was visiting the families of the three Palestinians recently martyred in Nablus when he came under attack.

Adnan was unharmed, but the brothers of the three martyrs were injured in the failed assassination attempt.

Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziyad Al-Nakhalah expressed outrage at the incident, saying it was a "clear crime" and that the "Zionist intelligence" was behind it.

He also warned that the group considered the assassination attempt an attack against itself and thus would "act accordingly".

The Hamas resistance movement condemned the incident as well, saying that it held the Palestinian Authority's security services "fully responsible" for it.

This crime, it added, shows that  the Palestinians to stand firm as the threats posed by the occupying regime are on the rise.

Adnan stated that "mercenaries" fired at him and a group of other Islamic Jihad members, who were accompanying him during the visit, according to SAFA news agency.

Adnan has been arrested 12 times by Israel and held in the regime’s prisons for eight years. The father of nine has staged several hunger strikes in protest against Tel Aviv's so-called policy of administrative detention.
