0
Monday 28 February 2022 - 06:15

Somali Army Kills 5 al-Shabab Terrorists

Story Code : 981238
Somali Army Kills 5 al-Shabab Terrorists
Somali government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab in central and southern regions in the recent past, but the militants are still in control of strongholds in the rural areas of those regions, conducting ambushes and planting landmines.

The SNA commander who led the operation told Radio Mogadishu that several of the militants' hideouts in the farmlands were also destroyed during the sting operation.

"Somali National Army killed five al-Shabab terrorists and destroyed their hideouts in the farmlands between Balad and Afgoye districts in a planned security operation, on Sunday," the State-owned radio reported.
Related Stories
Somali Army Kills 7 al-Shabab Terrorists
Islam Times - The Somali National Army (SNA) killed seven al-Shabab terrorists in a security operation in the country's southern state of Jubbaland on Sunday, local media reported.
