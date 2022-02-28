Mortar Shell Explosion Leaves 4 Children Dead, Injured in Afghanistan's Kunduz

Islam Times - A mortar shell exploded in Afghanistan's Kunduz province, killing and injuring four children.

On average, about 120 people are killed or injured every month in Afghanistan by landmines and explosive remnants of war.Two children were killed and two others were injured in an explosion in the northern Afghan province of Kunduz on Sunday.The bomb went off shortly after noon in the Khanabad district of Kunduz province, local officials said.Recently, eight Afghan children were killed and four others were injured when a mortar shell exploded in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) recently called on the international community to continue its assistance in clearing unexploded ordnance left over from the war in Afghanistan.Unexploded ordnance is the deadly legacy of more than four decades of civil war, as well as the occupation of Afghanistan by the Soviet Union, along with the United States and its allies, which continue to silently inflict casualties on the Afghan people.